Governor Hutchinson: Friday will be final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will give his final daily COVID-19 update from Mena on Friday.

The updates will move to a weekly format or “as necessary,” Hutchinson said.

The next update after Friday will be on Tuesday, September 15, Hutchinson said.

“This has been a very useful tool to communicate directly to the public and the media that have been great partners in this, but our communication tools have increased with the Department of Health website and so the information in easily accessible. We encourage everyone to go there on a regular basis.”

Hutchinson emphasized that even though there will be no daily update, the state of emergency still exists in Arkansas.

“We continue to be in an emergency as long as we have the national emergency. As long as we have the case counts we’re having, the emergency continues,” Hutchinson said.

You can view the latest data on the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.