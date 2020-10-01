Governor Hutchinson makes remark on first presidential debate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made a statement Wednesday regarding the Presidential Debate that happened Tuesday night.
“As I watched last night’s debate, I was reminded of the importance of civil discourse in our society and of the wise words of William Wilberforce. As an abolitionist and member of Parliament, he strove for respectful discussion, even on the most challenging issues,” said Governor Hutchinson.
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled for Thursday, October 15.
The Commission on Presidential Debates is expected to make format changes going forward, adding new “tools to maintain order.”