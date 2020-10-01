Governor Hutchinson makes remark on first presidential debate

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made a statement Wednesday regarding the Presidential Debate that happened Tuesday night.

“As I watched last night’s debate, I was reminded of the importance of civil discourse in our society and of the wise words of William Wilberforce. As an abolitionist and member of Parliament, he strove for respectful discussion, even on the most challenging issues,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is expected to make format changes going forward, adding new “tools to maintain order.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers