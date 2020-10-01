Governor Hutchinson makes remark on first presidential debate

Meredith Woodruff is the mother of Miller and founder of the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation.

On March 28, 2011, I gave birth to our second son, Miller McNeil Woodruff. He was the picture of perfection. An 8 pound 12 ounce bundle of PURE joy! It was around our second week at home that my mom began to make comments about his lack of movement. Miller just didn’t seem to wiggle as much as most newborn babies do. Patrick and I discounted her concern and continued to be thankful for our “laid back” baby. It wasn’t until another week had gone by that Patrick took it upon himself to call our pediatrician and schedule an appointment for Miller. We felt kind of silly taking him in, but were doing it for our own peace of mind. We assumed the doctor would laugh at us and send us on our way. Boy was I wrong. This is a day we will never forget. April 20, 2011 our world was turned upside down. It was the beginning of our life with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). A disease we had never even heard of changed our lives forever.