Governor Hutchinson orders flags fly at half-staff in memory of fallen Pine Bluff officer

Kevin Collins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and the flag of the state of Arkansas be lowered to half-staff in tribute to the memory of one fallen Pine Bluff Police Department officer.

Officer Kevin Collins, a five-year veteran of the Pine Bluff police force, was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Governor’s order states that flags should be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until the day of Officer Collins’ internment.

Governor Hutchinson spoke highly of the fallen officer in a statement released Tuesday.

“Officer Collins spent his 5-year career at the Pine Bluff Police Department protecting and serving his community,” he said, “He selflessly put his life on the line each day in the violent crimes unit and paid the ultimate price for the safety of others. We are forever grateful for his service and the dedication of our entire law enforcement community.”

He went on to comment on Lieutenant Ralph Isaac, who was also injured in the shooting.

“Our prayers remain with Officer Collins’ family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and for the full recovery of Lt. Ralph Isaac,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The Governor’s full proclamation can be read here.

