Governor Hutchinson outlines basic guidance for Halloween

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined some basic guidelines for Arkansans celebrating Halloween.

“We don’t want to make Halloween like we had our last holiday in which we saw a spike in cases. That’s just not helpful so everybody be careful,” Hutchinson said.

Some of the basic guidance includes limiting the number of houses children visit, participating in low-risk activities such as carving and decorating pumpkins and wearing a cloth face covering with your costume.

You can read the complete guidance document in the form below.

