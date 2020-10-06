Governor Hutchinson outlines basic guidance for Halloween

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined some basic guidelines for Arkansans celebrating Halloween.

“We don’t want to make Halloween like we had our last holiday in which we saw a spike in cases. That’s just not helpful so everybody be careful,” Hutchinson said.

Some of the basic guidance includes limiting the number of houses children visit, participating in low-risk activities such as carving and decorating pumpkins and wearing a cloth face covering with your costume.

