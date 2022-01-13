Arkansas lawmakers react to Supreme Court striking down vaccine mandate for businesses

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson has signed into law a measure that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections. Gov. Hutchinson on Friday, March 26, 2021, signed the legislation, despite objections that it would give medical providers broad powers to turn away LGBTQ patients and others. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with with other lawmakers released statements after the Supreme Court blocked the vaccine mandate for large businesses.

The court allowed the Biden administration to proceed with the mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Read Governor Hutchinson’s full statement below:

I’m grateful the United States Supreme Court has stayed President Biden’s vaccine mandate for most employers. In addition to the vaccine mandate, there was a mandate for a testing alternative. Many businesses stockpiled rapid COVID tests, and this decision will hopefully free up the supply chain. Even though this burdensome mandate is gone, I continue to encourage vaccinations and the right of employers to make their own decisions about their workforce when it comes to the safety of workers. Governor Asa Hutchinson

Read Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge’s full statement below:

Our win at the U.S. Supreme Court protects employees from being forced to get a shot or lose their job and it allows businesses to keep hardworking employees. Today, we stopped President Biden’s overreach into the personal health freedoms of the American worker. I will always defend Americans’ freedom against the overreach of a greedy government. AG Leslie Rutledge

Read Rep. Womack’s full statement below:

The Supreme Court reiterated what I said from the start: President Biden’s attempted vaccine mandate on businesses is a complete overreach and unconstitutional. The federal government has no right to dictate the medical decisions of private employers. This is a win for freedom and the American people. Congressman Steve Womack

Read Rep. Westerman’s full statement below:

I applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s vaccine mandate and uphold the rights of private businesses. This is a huge win for the American people! Congressman Bruce Westerman

The mandate applies to health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.