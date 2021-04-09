Governor Hutchinson responds to Biden’s announcement on gun control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson responded on Twitter to President Joe Biden’s announcement on gun control today.

“President Biden’s announcement yesterday is an affront to responsible gun owners across this country. As I have said my entire career, I will continue my work to protect the Second Amendment rights of all Arkansans,” Hutchinson said.

On April 8, the Biden administration announced a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence Thursday, including a new rule combating “ghost guns” and publishing “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

During the announcement, Biden called gun violence in the U.S. “an epidemic and international embarrassment.”

Biden’s announcement came a day after a shooting in South Carolina killed 5 people, and the same day a shooting in Texas killed one person and wounded five.

