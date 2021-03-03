Governor Hutchinson says he will sign voter ID bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said today he will sign a bill to make the state’s voter ID law more strict.

Last month, the Arkansas Senate amended the law to remove the sworn statement provision.

If approved, the bill would no longer allow people without identification to cast a ballot even if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

He said the law did not change the fact that Arkansas can issue identification free of charge to those who don’t have one which is why he is signing this bill.