Governor Hutchinson says he will sign voter ID bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said today he will sign a bill to make the state’s voter ID law more strict.

Last month, the Arkansas Senate amended the law to remove the sworn statement provision.

If approved, the bill would no longer allow people without identification to cast a ballot even if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

He said the law did not change the fact that Arkansas can issue identification free of charge to those who don’t have one which is why he is signing this bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers