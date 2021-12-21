Governor Hutchinson submits request for federal disaster declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet he has requested Arkansas be declared a federal disaster area after the devastating tornadoes of Dec. 10.

The governor tweeted, “Today I submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas be declared a federal disaster area.” He added that it will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of areas impacted by the storms and tornadoes.

11 confirmed tornadoes ravaged through the northeastern portion of the state, including a nursing home in Monette.

