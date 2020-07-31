Governor Hutchinson to create high school sports advisory group

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A high school sports advisory group will help their state make decisions on how to resume contact sports this fall.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the creation of the group today.

It’ll make recommendations to him and assist the Department of Health in the best practices for protecting student-athletes and school personnel to be able to have a regular sports season.

The governor said sports are a very important part of the development of our youth and he worries if we don’t offer sports they’ll travel elsewhere.

“If we do not have sports then many of the student athletes will be traveling out of state to participate in sports which adds another level of risk,” Hutchinson said.

The high school sports advisory group is set to begin meeting Monday.

