Governor Hutchinson to give update on legislative session Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on the legislative session Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Hutchinson vetoed legislation requiring the state to refund fines imposed on businesses violating coronavirus safety rules. The bill would have required the state to refund nearly $40,000 to bars and restaurants. The sponsor of the refund legislation said he’ll seek an override Tuesday, which requires a simple majority of both chambers of the legislature.


House lawmakers passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Monday. The legislation prohibits schools from allowing transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. That includes public grade schools and colleges. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.



The governor’s update on the legislative session will happen before the weekly COVID-19 update.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above starting at 1:15 p.m.

