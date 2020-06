LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will host a news conference at 4 p.m. today, Monday, June 1, to “discuss the weekend protests in Arkansas and across the nation,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

Hutchinson will hold the conference in Little Rock at the State Capitol, following his daily COVID-19 report scheduled in Rogers at 1 p.m.

The news conference will be live-streamed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live.