Governor Hutchinson to meet with President Biden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson will meet with President Joe Biden tomorrow.
Hutchinson’s spokesperson confirmed the news Thursday.
White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, said a bipartisan group of mayors and governors will also meet with the President to discuss virus relief.
“This Friday, President Biden will continue his engagement around the American Rescue Plan by meeting with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors here at the White House to discuss the vital need to get more support to their communities and to those on the frontlines of this fight,” Psaki said.
Psaki said Biden has proposed $350 billion in support for state and local government. This will hopefully allow states to distribute vaccines faster, something that many mayors and governors have spoken about.
Hutchinson met with former President Trump in May 2020.