Governor Hutchinson to meet with President-elect Joe Biden & transition team

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson will talk with President-elect, Joe Biden and his transition team this week.

Today, he announced he will have a conference call with them as part of the National Governor’s Association.

He said this is important to help the President-elect prepare for a successful transition.

“That is important from my stand point so that they’re aware of what we’re doing as a state and what we’re doing to fight this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.

That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

