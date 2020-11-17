Governor Hutchinson to meet with President-elect Joe Biden & transition team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson will talk with President-elect, Joe Biden and his transition team this week.
Today, he announced he will have a conference call with them as part of the National Governor’s Association.
He said this is important to help the President-elect prepare for a successful transition.
“That is important from my stand point so that they’re aware of what we’re doing as a state and what we’re doing to fight this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.
That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.