LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking people to help Arkansas beat the spread of the COVID-19 variants and get vaccinated.

“We are challenging the state of Arkansas to reach 50 percent of Arkansans vaccinated, either with 1 or 2 doses, within the next 90 days,” Hutchinson said.

More than 1 million Arkansans have had at least one shot, about a third of the population.

Just under 500,000 more need to get a shot to reach this goal by August 2, 90 days from now.