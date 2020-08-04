Governor Hutchinson warns of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says he was one of many Arkansans targeted in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) fraud.

Gov. Hutchinson says someone tried to use his identity to file an unemployment claim. The governor said that he never applied for any unemployment assistance program.

“If I would go ahead and sign off on this the check would be issued not to my bank account, but to the fraudster’s bank account,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The governor said the FBI is investigating the case.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says the department is having to flag more claims.

Secretary Preston says approximately 27,000 claims of PUA, along with approximately 10,000 under unemployment insurance, are on hold for potential fraud and fraudulent activity.

You can report fraud by emailing ADWS.InternalAudit@arkansas.gov. You can also call 501-682-1058 to report the fraud. If the line is busy, please leave a message.

Visit the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services website to report all unemployment insurance fraud.

The governor also reminds citizens to file a police report when unemployment fraud occurs and to get a copy to provide to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.