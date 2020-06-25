Governor issues summer travel reminder for Arkansans

In this June 16, 2020 file photo travelers wear masks as they wait at the American Airlines ticket counter at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules. A spokesman for American said Thursday, June 18, 2020 that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those of you taking a summer vacation amid the current health crisis, Gov. Hutchinson has a message for you.

Be careful!

He said you need to consider where you are going, what you will be doing there, and what steps you need to take when you do come back to the natural state.

“It’s not just that you’re going to a different environment, but it could be some place that’s not as careful and as protected against the spread,” he said.

This reminder comes as New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have issued a travel advisory, requiring people who arrive from states with high coronavirus rates, like Arkansas, to quarantine for 14 days.

Arkansas had similar restrictions in place, but they have since been lifted.