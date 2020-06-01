Governor reminds Arkansans to keep it peaceful as protests continue

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As protests continue around the nation and state in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is reminding Arkansans to keep it peaceful.
Hutchinson called Floyd’s death senseless and said it has rightfully sparked protests and outrage.
He acknowledged there have been protests in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Camden, Russelville, Little Rock, Conway, and West Memphis.
He said he respects and supports peaceful protests and recognizes their importance to our democracy,
“Violence to person and destruction of property is not acceptable and is counter to the message that they protesters are actually trying to convey,” he said.
Hutchinson said violence and destruction will not be tolerated.
