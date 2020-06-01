Governor reminds Arkansans to keep it peaceful as protests continue

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As protests continue around the nation and state in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is reminding Arkansans to keep it peaceful.

Hutchinson called Floyd’s death senseless and said it has rightfully sparked protests and outrage.

He acknowledged there have been protests in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Camden, Russelville, Little Rock, Conway, and West Memphis.

He said he respects and supports peaceful protests and recognizes their importance to our democracy,

“Violence to person and destruction of property is not acceptable and is counter to the message that they protesters are actually trying to convey,” he said.

Hutchinson said violence and destruction will not be tolerated.