Governor responds to Fayetteville ordinance

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Responding to Fayetteville’s mask ordinance, Governor Hutchinson said there is a conflict between what the city passed and executive orders issued by the state.

He said he discourages other individual cities from taking this approach.

“What you don’t want to see is 50 different municipal ordinances all providing different directions, requirements or penalties in reference to wearing of masks,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor said he does not intend to interfere with the ordinance but would prefer the state as a whole to take a coordinated approach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers