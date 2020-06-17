Governor responds to Fayetteville ordinance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Responding to Fayetteville’s mask ordinance, Governor Hutchinson said there is a conflict between what the city passed and executive orders issued by the state.

He said he discourages other individual cities from taking this approach.

“What you don’t want to see is 50 different municipal ordinances all providing different directions, requirements or penalties in reference to wearing of masks,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor said he does not intend to interfere with the ordinance but would prefer the state as a whole to take a coordinated approach.