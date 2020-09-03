Governor responds to lawsuit filed against Arkansas Dept. of Health

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson responded to a lawsuit filed against the Arkansas Department of Health Secretary by legislators who want to end his executive powers during the pandemic.

These legislators said they are not getting enough say in how the state addresses the pandemic and said the Director is issuing directives outside the authority delegated to him by the Governor.

Hutchinson took a strong stance against the lawsuit thursday saying the emergency powers are necessary during the pandemic.

State Senator Jim Hendren (R) agreed and added the majority of legislators are not backing the lawsuit.

“I don’t know any of them who are as qualified on public health matters as our epidemiologists and our public health leaders at the Dept. of Health,” Hutchinson said.

“It sets a horrible precedent to say anytime I can’t get my legislation passed, I’m gonna appeal to a judge and let them be the final arbiter of what happens in our state,” Hendren said.

Hendren said the emergency powers should be reevaluated once the state’s no longer facing the brunt of COVID-19.