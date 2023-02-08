FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled an omnibus education bill.

An omnibus spending bill is a type of bill in the U.S. that packages many of the smaller ordinary appropriations bills into one larger single bill.

In that education bill, Sanders addressed raising teacher pay, school choice and increasing early childhood education.

“I promise to be the education governor and I’m proud to deliver on that promise,” Sanders said.

Sanders is confident the bill will pass, but Democratic State Rep. Denise Garner is not sure if Sanders has her vote.

“I want to talk to all of my educators to see you know listing the pros and cons to figure out whether it’s worth voting for the bill,” Garner said.

Garner doesn’t agree with Sander’s plans for implementing school choice.

School choice allows public education funds to follow students whether that child is in public, private, charter, or home school.

“We can’t gut the public system for a few children who may end up in better schools and leave out those who cannot or schools that fit their needs,” Garner said.

“Families find themselves trapped in failing schools simply because they live in the wrong zip code. Fewer than 500 Arkansas students are enrolled in parental choice programs,” Sanders said.

However, Garner and Sanders both agreed that teachers should be paid more and that early education is key to Arkansas student success.

“We will show that Arkansas values our teachers by giving every teacher a minimum salary of $50,000,” Sanders said.

“There are programs that we need to be utilizing from zero to three and zero to five to make sure that we don’t have those problems in third-grade reading,” Garner said.

Garner says she is all for reforming the education system but wishes Sanders would’ve dealt with these issues separately.

However, for Sanders, this bill was long overdue and a step in the right direction to set up Arkansas kids for a brighter future.

Sanders says the total price tag for reforming the Arkansas education system in the first year will cost roughly $300 million and $150 million of that goes to new spending.