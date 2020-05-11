Governor says Fort Smith concert would violate state directives

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The show will not go on at a River Valley music venue planning an upcoming concert if the governor has anything to do with it.

Temple Live in Fort Smith has a concert scheduled for this Friday despite the state not allowing indoor venues to open until May 18.

Governor Hutchinson says this defies the state’s directives so the concert does not have the state’s approval.

“We’ve looked at their plan and their plan was insufficient as well so that concert does not have our approval,” Hutchinson says.

We’re reached out to Temple Live to see if it is still planning on holding the concern despite push back from the state but have not yet heard back.