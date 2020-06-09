Governor says he didn’t expect second COVID-19 spike to be this bad

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he didn’t expect the second spike in COVID-19 cases to be this bad.

Today, the state reported its 10,000th case of COVID-19.

Gov. Hutchinson said it just shows how unpredictable this virus is.

He said a lot of experts predicted a second wave in the fall, but Arkansas is seeing that right now.

“Across the country we see a second wave coming and I looked at it last night. Tennessee cases are up. States all around us that the cases are up,” Hutchinson said.

He said Louisiana has been an exception, but it had a very severe outbreak earlier in the year.

