Governor says he didn’t expect second COVID-19 spike to be this bad

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he didn’t expect the second spike in COVID-19 cases to be this bad.
Today, the state reported its 10,000th case of COVID-19.
Gov. Hutchinson said it just shows how unpredictable this virus is.
He said a lot of experts predicted a second wave in the fall, but Arkansas is seeing that right now.
“Across the country we see a second wave coming and I looked at it last night. Tennessee cases are up. States all around us that the cases are up,” Hutchinson said.
He said Louisiana has been an exception, but it had a very severe outbreak earlier in the year.
- Senator: Defunding the police would put lives in danger
- Winners chosen for the Hershey Share S’mores Memories Contest
- State representative says Jonesboro plans to move forward with Phase 2
- Lawmakers weigh in on defunding police debate
- Scammers get creative with new schemes during pandemic