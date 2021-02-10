Governor signs Act 94: religious organizations are protected during a state of emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — House Bill 1211, now Act 94 as of Wednesday, February 10, limits the Governor’s power on not limiting churches.

House Bill 1211: To require that religious organizations are protected during an emergency; to declare an emergency

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law that will limit his ability to enforce requirements on churches during an emergency.

In May 2020, Hutchinson lifted occupancy restrictions on churches, which had ben enacted in response to COVID-19.

Act 94 will make it so in the future Arkansas governors cannot enforce similar restrictions during emergencies.

The bill adds that religious organizations have a right to damages if the governor infringes.

