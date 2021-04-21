Governor signs bill allowing college athletes to get paid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs a bill allowing college athletes to get paid.

The Arkansas Student-Athlete Publicity Rights Act lets student athletes make money off their name, likeness, or image.

University of Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek calls it a “signature victory” for Razorback and NCAA players.

In a tweet, Yurachek said, “Together, we have taken a step forward to help ensure these young men and women are afforded the same opportunities. As others on campus, as well as student-athletes competing in other states.”

The law should take effect January 2022.