Governor speaks at remote congressional hearing about governors and COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a remote congressional hearing about governors and COVID-19.

The hearing called “On the Frontlines: How Governors are battling the COVID-19 pandemic” included Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis, and Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Hutchinson talked about Arkansas’ dual mission to protect the health of citizens, and miniminze the economic harm to individual families.

“We took this very seriously. We took quick and appropriate aggressive measures to minimize the impact,” he said.

Gov. Hutchinson said he is looking forward to having more success in the future and believes in the states’ Economic Recovery taskforce.