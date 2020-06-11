Governor stands behind decision to move to Phase Two

News

by: Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson stands behind his decision to move the entire state into Phase Two despite more COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Arkansas.

He said the only worry he has is that people will forget we are still in a pandemic.

This means reopening does not diminish the seriousness of the virus, you still need to practice social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate smith also agrees with expanding the economy.

Hutchinson said for those more vulnerable to catching the virus make a consumer choice consider sending someone else to the grocery store or don’t go out into public places.

