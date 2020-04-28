Governor talks about neighboring states opening up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Governor is keeping a close eye on neighboring states that have started lifting restrictions.

That includes Georgia and Tennessee.

He said he’s not worried about it creating a spike in COVID-19 cases here in Arkansas.

And he hopes to learn from those states as we get closer to our target re-opening date of May 4.

“We’re going to be instructed in the next few days and weeks as to what happens in those states as well so we do learn from each other,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith is also in contact with his counterpart in Tennessee to closely monitor the situation and the potential impact on Arkansas.