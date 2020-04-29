Governor to announce decisions on reopening Arkansas businesses

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will start announcing plans to reopen businesses in Arkansas on Wednesday (April 29).

May 4 is still the goal to lift restrictions across the state and the governor laid out the following timeline:

Restaurants will be announced Wednesday (April 29)

Gyms will be announced Thursday (April 30)

Barber shops and beauty salons will be announced Friday (May 1)

Places of worship will be announced Monday (May 4)

Preston Stewart, owner of Markham & Fitz in Bentonville said his business is taking a conservative stance as far as how it is going to proceed.

Staff will continue to do curbside pickup and deliveries while keeping doors closed.

“We’ll probably take it week by week until there’s a little bit more of a precedent on how to handle things,” Stewart said. “As well as more development in continuing to see a decline.”

Dustin Williams, owner of Precision Fitness in Bentonville said like many other businesses, his has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said things like video training sessions have become the norm and may be the norm for a while.

“I think there will definitely be some people that are going to make their way back into the gyms,” Williams said. “But there are still quite a few clients of mine specifically that have voiced their opinion to me that they’re not quite ready to come back in. They want to wait a little while.”

Hutchinson said he is consulting phase one guidelines outlined by the White House, but that Arkansas has a little more flexibility. He’s focusing on three main criteria for reopening businesses: