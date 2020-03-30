Governor to give $45 million in additional funds for PPE, ventilators

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas pledges more money to get our front line of workers more resources to protect themselves and treat patients for COVID-19.

The Governor previously authorized the release of $30 million for the purchase of PPE that, combined with the additional $45 million, raises to $75 million the funding for the procurement of PPE.

This funding will help Arkansas meet the need for PPE and ensure that Arkansas health care workers have sufficient supply of protective gear. In addition to the procurement of PPE and ventilators, there are additional funds that can be used for a social distancing media initiative.

Our health care workers are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. I have no higher priority than ensuring that they have the protection they need as they test and treat Arkansans. This funding will allow Arkansas to better compete in the worldwide marketplace and secure the necessary equipment to keep Arkansans safe. Gov. Asa Hutchinson

The $45 million is being allocated from the new COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund, which the state legislature established in the recent extraordinary session of the 92nd General Assembly.