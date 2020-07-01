Governor warns everyone to wear a mask this holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning residents to use caution this holiday weekend.

An ad campaign from the state shows everyone on Mt. Rushmore wearing a mask, because they are unable to social distance.

“A colorful reminder hopefully of the importance of wearing masks. Now you could argue that there’s nobody in front of them and so they don’t need to wear their masks, but they’re trying to set a good example,” Hutchinson said.

State leaders say plans for large events this holiday weekend have been approved.

But plans are only as good as compliance.

They are urging people to wear masks especially at indoor events.