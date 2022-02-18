FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tourism partners from across the state will gather in person at the 48th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism Feb. 27 through March 1 at the Graduate Fayetteville hotel.

According to a press release, this year’s conference theme is “Building the Arkansas Experience.”

The annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism includes sessions on topics such as tourism as a community value, outdoor recreation and targeting travelers interested in arts destinations and events. Other topics include grant funding, marketing strategies and economic recovery for restaurants.

The featured keynote speaker will be Michele Shelton, the founding CEO and principal consultant of Michele Shelton LLC, a management consulting firm based in Louisville, KY. Using her unique insight and innovative approaches, Shelton will present her session titled “Leading Through Post-Pandemic Cultural Shifts” at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Conference attendees also have the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with conference speakers, the Arkansas Tourism team and other industry professionals to collaborate, brainstorm and learn.

The Arkansas Tourism Development Foundation’s annual auction will take place online this year and closes on March 1. Plus, new this year, individuals can donate directly to the foundation online. For more information on bidding or making a donation, go to www.arkansasgovernorsconference.com. Proceeds support scholarships for individuals seeking careers in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The conference will culminate with the presentation of the 2022 Excellence in Arkansas Tourism Awards at 7 p.m. on March 1 in the Fayetteville Town Center.

To register and view a full conference schedule, visit www.arkansasgovernorsconference.com.