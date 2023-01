FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from Grace Hill Elementary School in Rogers paid a visit to KNWA/FOX24 on Jan. 27 to take a tour of the newsroom and get a look at how everything works behind the scenes.

The students also joined KNWA/FOX24’s Josh Ruggar as he gave a preview of the upcoming weather forecast.

Take a look at Josh’s guests in the video above.