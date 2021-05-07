Graduates take a look back senior year & COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is certainly a much different world now than the last time a student walked across a stage in May.

“Graduation at any time is going to be a great time no matter what. But I’m glad it going to be somewhat normal, I have eleven family members that got to come and be a part of the day,” says UofA grad Brandon Lawson.

The parents I’ve spoken with today tell me they’re just as if not more thankful to be here at Bud Walton. To see how the university made this a reality we connected with the Manager of University Communications, John Thomas.

“It’s going to be a lot of ceremonies, but it one way that we’re going to be able to keep everyone safe and social distance as well as give everyone the opportunity to walk across the stage,” says Thomas.

The job market is another aspect that is different from the last two Mays ago. Lawson says it’s something he’s taken into consideration.

“I think I would have gone to grad school COVID-19 or not. But it definitely put more of a thought process on it because I knew the job market would not be the same coming out of the UofA today as it would be in two years,” says Lawson.

While Lawson says he’s happy the celebration will be somewhat traditional, he can’t help but think about all that wasn’t for his senior year.

“I remember when I got here in the fall, restaurants weren’t really open you. Couldn’t go on Dickson street with anybody, it’s been kind of a bummer. I moved onto Dickson street for my senior year just so we could go and have fun,” says Lawson.   

Another takeaway I’ve gotten from students today is they believe all the experience they’ve been receiving with distance learning is going to help them adjust to the workforce and working remotely.

