Graduation plans for high schools and colleges in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduation plans are being released for high schools and colleges in our area.

Here is the latest information on in-person graduations:

Arkansas Tech University

May 6-8 Throne Stadium at Buerkle Field

Class of 2020 ceremony on May 6. There is no guess limit if the ceremony is able to be held at the stadium.

Fort Smith High School Graduation

May 20-21 at Jim Rowland Stadium (Southside) and Mayo-Thompson Stadium (Northside)

Both ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Harding University

Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m., and four ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the University’s George S. Benson Auditorium.

All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be followed.

John Brown University Commencement

Saturday, May 22 at Siloam Springs High School Football Stadium

In-person graduation with limited attendance.

Northwest Arkansas Community College Graduation Ceremony

Saturday, May 1 at Rogers High School Whitey Smith Stadium

Social distancing and all COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

University of Arkansas Commencement

May 6-8 at Bud Walton Arena, Barnhill Arena and Faulkner Performing Arts

In-person graduation and live streamed on YouTube.