Grammy-award winning Christian artist coming to NWA

He's sold more than 15 million albums

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A well-known Christian musician is scheduled to play in Siloam Springs in September.

Michael W. Smith, a Grammy-award winning artist, songwriter and musician is scheduled to perform in the Bill George Arena at John Brown University.

Photo Courtesy: Michael W. Smith Facebook page

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and tickets are $20. Purchase tickets, here.

Smith’s songs have reached No. 1 on Christian music charts 28 times, he’s earned three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and more than 40 Dove Awards. He’s sold more than 15 million albums.

The concert is in part of JBU’s 100th anniversary celebration.