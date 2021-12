FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live announced December 21 that three time Grammy award winning rapper and singer Nelly will be performing at the venue on February 24 along with Harper Grace.

According to a post made on the venue’s Facebook page, tickets go on sale December 23 at 10 a.m. JJ’s Live Newsletter presale tickets are already on sale.

People can sign up for early access here.