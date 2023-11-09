HOPE, AR (KTAL/KMSS) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning acapella group Take 6 will make the season merry with a Christmas Concert in Hope.

The singers of “Love’s in Need of Love Today” featuring Stevie Wonder and “When You Wish Upon a Star,” known for their harmonious blend of jazz, R&B, and gospel, set to perform on December 8 at 7:00 p.m.

According to a press release, they will perform their timeless holiday classics.

Tickets are priced from $25 to $40 and can be purchased online or by contacting the Hempstead Hall Box Office at (870) 722-8565.