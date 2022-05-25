FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is raising alarm across the country, including here in Arkansas. A grandfather, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, believes more needs to be done to improve the mental health of all age groups.

David Lewis said his grandson, Jesse, was a rowdy kid who loved tending horses with his mom and playing with his dog.

“I’ve got a picture of him sitting up on the back of the dog. It’s really a cute picture,” said David.

In 2012, Jesse was a 1st grader at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. A gunman entered the school — killing Jesse, 19 other kids and six teachers.

“It’s painful to think about. He’s not here for reasons that haven’t been fixed,” said David.

David lives in Northwest Arkansas. He said the shooting in Texas brings back painful memories that no family should ever have to experience.

Following the death of her son, David’s daughter Scarlett started a non-profit called the “Choose Love Foundation”. Her goal remains to provide social and emotional learning curriculum to schools and workplaces across the country.

David said a major change he wants to see is schools implementing mental health training for teachers and students.

“Generally, you point towards gun control. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said David. “So let’s go somewhere we can really change things, and that’s emotional intelligence. It could be taught everywhere.”

The Bentonville School District is part of the movement. Ambassador Peyton Epperson said ambassadors speak with kids of all ages to make sure they know help is available.

“I have seen kids who were suicidal and didn’t want to be here. After talking to them, I can see a light spark in their heads again, and they can make friends and talk to others.” said Epperson.

In order to see a real change, David said legislators need to get involved in the discussion. He believes this can be done by implementing more mental intelligence curriculums in all schools throughout the country.

New Hampshire has implemented “Choose Love Curriculum” in all of its public schools. David and Scarlett are hoping other states soon follow the state’s lead.

To learn more about the “Choose Love Curriculum” in the Bentonville Public School District, you can go the school’s website.