BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new grant will help provide emergency assistance on the Bentonville bike trails.

The city council has accepted a $725,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation which will be used to develop a trail response team.

Deputy Chief Kevin Boydston says it’s needed since the department is seeing an uptick in calls on the trails.

“We have a lot of encounters, we see a lot of injuries, some serious some not so serious,” Boydston said. “But, this program is going to allow us to get out there and be a little bit more proactive in preventing some of these injuries and providing guidance and first-aid in a much more timely manner.”

The grant will pay for six fire department personnel who will become the trail response team.