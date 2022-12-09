Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Decatur received a pair of grants to make the city safer.

One grant is for $46,000 from the state’s department of public safety and will cover the cost of the Decatur Police Department’s new body cameras.

Another grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation gives the city $200,000 that will add sidewalks to heavily trafficked areas.

“It’s a huge asset for us, it’s going to make it safer for the kids, plus, anybody else that happens to be walking. It gives them a place to walk safely,” said Police Chief Stephen Grizzle.

Grizzle says the sidewalk grant is something they’ve been trying to get for years, but there is no timeline for the construction at this time.