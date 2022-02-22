HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A preliminary report filed by the prosecutor’s office sheds new light on the details of an attempted murder in Huntsville.

On February 19, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff’s officer was dispatched to the Madison County Jail for the report of a domestic battery. The responding officer spoke to a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Jonathan Evan Boyd, 27, “battered her causing serious injury” at a Huntsville residence.

She stated that Boyd punched her in the nose with a closed fist, causing a nosebleed. After seeing that, Boyd reportedly reacted by telling her, “Yeah, this has gone too far, I’m gonna have to kill ya.”

The report states that Boyd then grabbed her straight iron and said he was going to use the cord while stepping on the back of her head to strangle her. She said she “begged Boyd not to kill her.”

Boyd then went into another room and grabbed an electrical cord from a floor fan. When he returned to the room she was in, she pleaded for Boyd to spare her life, stating that her children needed her.

Boyd told her that she was “lucky” he loved her so much, then instructed her to get up off the ground.

The victim had bruising and swelling to her right eye, a bruise on the right side of her face from her jawline to above her temple, several bruises on her back from Boyd kicking her with boots on, bruising on her right wrist from Boyd stomping on it and bruising on her left thigh from Boyd kicking her.

She told investigators that the suspect is “a trained mixed martial artist that works out every day.” She said that she was “in imminent fear for her safety,” and thought Boyd was going to murder her during the battery.

She also said that if Boyd knew law enforcement was looking for him due to this incident but was not caught, she was convinced he would kill her.

A search warrant was issued for the residence, and during the search, investigators found “a black pipe used for smoking marijuana in plain sight.” An officer also seized a broken floor fan consistent with the one in the victim’s statement.

The suspect was arrested at the residence at 8:12 p.m. on February 19 and booked into Newton County Jail.

An investigation into Boyd’s criminal history found “numerous priors” for domestic battery. The suspect has also been to prison in Oklahoma for domestic battery.

Boyd is facing charges of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the 1st Degree, Domestic Battery in the 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The court issued a bond of $1 million. Boyd remains in custody and will be arraigned on April 12.