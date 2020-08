GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette alumnus donates thousands of dollars to help teachers gather school supplies.

D.E.B Project Director Sammy Laney gave $3,000 to three separate schools today in Gravette, Decatur, and Gentry.

The nonprofit works to provide clothing, scholarships, and essentials to local kids in need.

