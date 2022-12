GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette city officials are looking for help making the city better.

According to a Facebook post, the city along with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission released a survey looking at a variety of topics like infrastructure, quality of life and the Interstate 49 bypass.

The responses will be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan which will guide the decision made by the city council and planning commission.

The survey can be found here.