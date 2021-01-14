Gravette City Hall and Police Department moving to new location

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette City Hall along with the Gravette Police Department will be heading to a new location.

City Hall will temporarily move to Second Avenue tomorrow, while the police department will move to 1512 Highway 72.

The previous building they both occupied is being bought and will soon become a new Taco Bell.

Mallory Weaver with the City of Gravette says the move will help grow the city’s economy.

“Our main street really has seen a lot of growth in the last year and we’ve had a lot of new businesses move in and several buildings have been recently remodeled, so we really think that having city hall on Main Street will help to positively impact those businesses and the community as well,” Weaver said.

The new city hall along with the police department will be located on Main Street. Construction is expected to last nine months.