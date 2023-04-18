GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette School District officials posted on Facebook Tuesday that Glenn A. Duffy Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Misty Martin, died in a car accident on April 18.

Martin was a teacher in the Gravette district for almost 27 years.

“Misty was a dedicated teacher in the Gravette School District for almost 27 years and touched many, many lives,” Gravette district Superintendent Maribel Childress said.

Childress added that the district will be helping those in the district grieve.

“We will be providing extra support and our counselors will be available as long as needed. We greatly appreciate your kind thoughts and prayers for her family, students, and fellow teachers,” Childress said.