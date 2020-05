GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette Farmer’s Market will be open this Saturday, May 23rd, at the Old Town Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the organizers outlined some of the changes the market will undergo to ensure safety including asking shoppers to sanitize properly, stay at home if they feel unwell, and to limit their party to shoppers only.

There will also be no self-service at the market and all meat and produce will be handled by vendors only.