Gravette Fire Department looking for volunteer firefighters

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters to serve the community.

The Gravette Fire Department is a combination department comprised of full-time professional firefighters and more than 20 volunteer firefighters.

The fire department responds to more than 800 calls annually and covers a response area of nearly 57 square miles, which is larger than the response area of bigger cities like Rogers, Bentonville, and Centerton, according to a Facebook post.

Experience is not necessary but is a plus.

The department said it will provide fire and emergency medical services training to all volunteers, plus regular twice-monthly training.

Candidates must be able to pass a background check, have a valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old, and live within five miles of department’s response area.

Prospective volunteers can call the fire department at 479-787-6600 or pick up an application in person at the fire station, located at 309 First Ave. NE.

