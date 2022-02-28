BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of the Gravette fire district will soon have a new fire apparatus serving their area.

According to a press release, Benton County has provided the City of Gravette Fire Department with a large tanker fire truck to serve the outlying rural fire district, much of which lies in the unincorporated areas of Benton County.

The new truck carries 3,000 gallons of water and its primary role is to be a water source in the absence of fire hydrants. This new vehicle, built by Fout Brothers Fire Equipment in central Georgia, is the second new tank truck provided to Gravette.

It will replace an outdated Mack milk truck which has been in use for many years. The new tanker will be outfitted with hoses and related equipment and should be in service within a week. It will be housed at the Hiwasse fire station.