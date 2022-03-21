GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette Fire Department announced it is seeking the donation of vehicles, pre-wrecked preferred, to utilize in an upcoming firefighting training class.

According to the department, one module of training is vehicle extrication as firefighters will practice their skills on the donated vehicles.

Donated vehicles within 15 miles of the city will be picked up and removed at no charge.

Photos of previous vehicle extrication training sessions can be found below.

Vehicles will need to be picked up by May 31.