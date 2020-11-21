Gravette hosts fundraiser to help chief diagnosed with cancer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fire department is passing out dinners to help one of their own.

The Gravette Fire Department hosted a pulled pork grab and go dinner to support Chief Orr who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

The dinners included a pulled pork sandwich, chips, and a water and were available by pickup at the fire station.

All proceeds went to support Orr’s medical bills.

“He’s our fire chief. He’s part of the family. Fire services is one big family and when one hurts we all hurt. So we’ve got to take care of one of our own,” Lt. Brad Harris said.

There are more events coming if you missed today’s event.

Chief Orr’s chemotherapy treatment is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers