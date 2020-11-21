Gravette hosts fundraiser to help chief diagnosed with cancer

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fire department is passing out dinners to help one of their own.

The Gravette Fire Department hosted a pulled pork grab and go dinner to support Chief Orr who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

The dinners included a pulled pork sandwich, chips, and a water and were available by pickup at the fire station.

All proceeds went to support Orr’s medical bills.

“He’s our fire chief. He’s part of the family. Fire services is one big family and when one hurts we all hurt. So we’ve got to take care of one of our own,” Lt. Brad Harris said.

There are more events coming if you missed today’s event.

Chief Orr’s chemotherapy treatment is set to begin in the coming weeks.